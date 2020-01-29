Data loggers installed at select locations in Chennai Division

Home Cities Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Data loggers have been installed at select locations in Chennai Division. A data logger is an electronic device that records the data over time in relation to the location of trains with built-in instrument. Last year, railways fitted these devices in 41 stations across India including Central and Jolarpettai.

In a statement, Chennai Divisional Railway Manager P Mahesh said data loggers had been installed at all the train interchange points with adjacent division, to ensure punctuality monitoring. Official sources said axles of train coaches including loco, will be scanned through sensor and its movement automatically updated. Further, Chennai Division has spent Rs 40.82 crore towards passenger amenities during 2019. Free Wi-Fi connection to passengers has been provided at 135 railway stations at Chennai division, said the DRM.

Double discharge platforms are under progress Egmore, Chetpet, Guindy, Kodambakkam, Saidapet, St Thomas Mount, Pallavaram and Chrompet. Women RPF staff are being deployed for six ladies/general trains in Arakkonam-Velachery-Arakkonam and Tambaram-Beach-Tambaram section during night travel, added the DRM.

Guganesan takes over as New CPRO of SR

Chennai: B Guganesan, Station Director, Chennai Central, took over as the new Chief Public Relations Officer of Southern Railway on Tuesday. He replaced P A Dhananjayan who is posted as Station Director, Dr M G Ramachandran Central Railway Station, according to a release. After graduating in Commerce from Loyola College, Guganesan did his Masters in Commerce and is a chartered accountant. He is from the 2009 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service. He has worked in various capacities in Southern Railway at Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madurai and Salem divisions.

