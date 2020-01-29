Friends like family since 1957

Shwetha Surendran By

CHENNAI: Around 109 aspiring medical students joined the Stanley Medical College, Chennai, in 1957. On Sunday, January 26, twenty-five of them gathered in a little hall in Hotel Green Park for their annual alumni meet. Some have passed on, some are restricted by health issues, and some have lost contact, but in the room with the 25 who have made it, the dynamic of a class hasn’t changed. As they pass the mic around and decide who should sit in the front of the room, someone shouts, “The only criterion is that you should have a knee replacement surgery,” and they all erupt into laughter.

Having first reconnected for the batch’s Golden Jubilee Year in 2007, it’s been an annual affair ever since. Proud of their alma mater, the batch has also often funded scholarships for its current students, with four scholarships each totalling `10 lakh. In attendance, at the Alumni Meet of 2020 were also Shunmuga Priyanka and Sindhu, current students at Stanley Medical College, whose medical aspirations are now being funded by individual scholarships — courtesy of the batch of 1957,

These batch-meets have become such a vital part of their year, so much so that a few of them fly in from the United States just for these few hours. “Now that I’m living alone, it’s a great feeling to be part of a family for a few hours again,” says one, and, “I’ve had three knee replacement surgeries and a pacemaker put in. I’m living on borrowed time but I’m glad I get to spend it with you all,” says another. The Stanley Batch of 1957 gives a whole new meaning to ‘Friends like Family’!