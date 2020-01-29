Hi-tech facilities launched for treating cancer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated various facilities for cancer treatment at the Government Multi Super-Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate and Royapettah Government Hospital on Tuesday. It includes linear accelerator procured at a cost of `20 crore at Royapettah Government Hospital through video conferencing from the Government Multi Super-Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate.

He also inaugurated linear accelerator with CT stimulator procured at a cost of `22.21 crore. The Chief Minister also inaugurated radiation oncology department block constructed at a cost of over `7 crore at the Government Multi Super-Speciality Hospital. The facilities were inaugurated in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh, other ministers and senior health officials.