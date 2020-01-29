IIT techo fest from Jan 31

By Express News Service

The 10th edition of Wissenaire, annual techno-management festival of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhubaneswar will commence on January 31.

The three-day fest will be based on the theme ‘Cosmic Expeditions: Astounding Odysseys Ensuring Humanity’s Existence’ hopes to raise the bar set by previous editions, said the IIT officials.

The opening night of Wissenaire’20 will be graced by Director General (Life Sciences) DRDO Manas Kumar Mandal as the chief guest. The event will be presided over by IIT-BBS Director Prof RV Raja Kumar.

Wissenaire will showcase exhibits from DRDO, Indian Army and various other gadgets and innovations. The fest will also host a series of talks on the second night ‘TekNite’ by industry specialists.

Workshops pertaining to latest standards and topics such as Mercedes Engine Analysis, IoT with Google Assistant, Hexapod, Big Data and Data Analytics, Bridge Design, Web Development, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Social Media Marketing and SEO will be conducted.

The third night of the fest ‘Magnavista’ will conclude with the performance of Dhvani Bhanushali.

“What excites IIT Bhubaneswar the most about space technologies is that it’s an opportunity for us to put the best of humanity forward into the future. With greater influx of capital pouring into this new frontier of modern-era research, we have witnessed enormous strides in technology that promises to secure an optimistic prospective. This has been the underlying impetus for Wissenaire’20 to adopt it as the theme,” said the IIT BBS Director.

Two prelude events ‘UMEED’ a blood donation camp and ‘Plant for planet’ a plantation drive was organised by the institute. Both the events received huge participation, officials said.