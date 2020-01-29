Home Cities Chennai

Pain in your back? Correct your posture 

Did you know that the way you sit while working can affect your health? People don’t maintain perfect posture all day.

Published: 29th January 2020

By Dr Vaibhav Lokhande
CHENNAI: Did you know that the way you sit while working can affect your health? People don’t maintain perfect posture all day. They tend to slouch in one direction, put their chin on their hands while reading and bend towards the monitor. Working long hours in these positions, over time, can have a negative impact on your overall health. Developing a poor body structure is common, which may lead to back and neck pain. You may also feel fatigued, or gain weight, if proper body posture is not maintained. Poor ergonomics has also been linked to the development of various musculoskeletal disorder and increasing the risk of Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

It is important to maintain a proper workplace ergonomic system. It means designing the workplace according to the worker’s capabilities and limitations. Poor ergonomics can be corrected with simple workplan and process.

How can ergonomic issues be corrected?
When it comes to prevention of poor ergonomics issues, equal contributions from an individual and the workplace is vital. Adhering to the various ergonomics programme is important. It is advisable to develop an evaluation programme to ensure that improvements are constantly made. Most of musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) such as back injuries and carpal tunnel syndrome caused due to poor ergonomics can be prevented by practising the following:  Understanding the jobs that cause injury or illness is important. One can do research to identify specific tasks that contribute to pain  It is important to have workplace healthcare services available for employees at all times. This helps in early detection of health problems caused due to poor ergonomics  Avoid repetition or lifting of heavy objects. Use mechanical lifting equipment instead  It is recommended to implement educational programmes for employees about ergonomic techniques that are designed to prevent and correct MSDs  One can also follow simple steps that encourage healthy working environment such as taking short breaks, adjusting height of working surfaces to reduce long reaches and awkward postures, provide ergonomic chairs, etc.

The author is an associate consultant, physical medicine, rehabilitation  and sports medicine, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru

Maintaining good posture
 Watch out for warning signs such as back pain
 Try to minimise the pressure on the neck and back. This can be avoided by taking breaks from sitting on a chair every half hour for two minutes. Stretch, stand or walk
 Make sure your body is aligned while sitting and standing with the ground. One can perform regular exercises such as walking, swimming or cycling. It is advisable to avoid high-heeled shoes and use supportive footwear
 Use of posture-friendly props and ergonomic office chairs to take off the strain and load off from the spine
 Limit your movements if you are experiencing back pain and suffer from a fracture or other serious health problems

