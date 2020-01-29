Home Cities Chennai

RK Nagar bypoll: Madras High Court allows DMK candidate's plea for CBI probe

A bench of justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha allowed the prayer to implead CBI as party respondent to the proceedings and issued notice to the agency returnable by February 11.

Published: 29th January 2020 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

DMK President MK Stalin

DMK President MK Stalin (Photo | EPS, Jawahar)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday allowed a petition filed by DMK candidate Marudu Ganesh seeking a CBI probe into the alleged bribery of voters leading to the cancellation of the R K Nagar by-election in April 2017.

A bench of justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha allowed the prayer to implead CBI as party respondent to the proceedings and issued notice to the agency returnable by February 11.

Ganesh and others had originally moved the court seeking registration of FIR against those accused of bribery in the bypoll to the assembly segment, which was cancelled a week before it was to be held, following I-T raids at various places.

Searches were carried out at several places including at those related to Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, on April 7, 2017.

During the searches, various documents were seized in different places allegedly containing information on distribution of money to voters in the constituency.

Based on a complaint by the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), an FIR was registered. However, it was quashed by a single judge bench of the high court later.

ALSO READ | RK Nagar bypoll: DMK seeks ECI action

After that Marudu Ganesh (who lost the poll), moved the miscellaneous petition seeking CBI probe into the alleged bribery of voters in the constituency.

In the previous hearing on December 16 last year, the EC informed the court that it has directed the CEO to file a fresh complaint.

The petitioner has stated in the amendment petition that the plea was to take action against the people whose names were mentioned in the Election Commission report based on which the CEO lodged the police complaint.

"All is not well. Now, what is the status? whether they have filed a fresh compliant or not. So we request you (judges) to transfer the investigation to CBI," he said.

The by-election to RK Nagar constituency here was necessitated following the death of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa in December 2016.

Elections subsequently held in December 2017 saw independent candidate and AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran win the polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RK Nagar bypoll DMK
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp