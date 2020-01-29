Home Cities Chennai

Sparking green talks 

City Corporation to set up three recreational parks, women and children-friendly public spaces will be priority

Published: 29th January 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Rutland Gate Second Street will get the biggest park in a sprawling 1,235.65 sq m area costing `53 lakh  File photos

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Urban green spaces are a soothing balm when urbanisation is relentless. What’s even better is access to these spaces — public and private parks, and playgrounds, especially in a city like Chennai, which has more than 500 public parks maintained by the Greater Chennai Corporation. While several pockets of the city house these parks, the condition of many is apathetic. But hope is not just a four-letter word for the Corporation. In a bid to continue increasing the green cover and to beautify the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation is set to build three more parks.

These parks are expected to come up in Velachery, Madhavaram and Nungambakkam at a total cost of RS 1.5 crore, according to a Corporation statement. Tenders will be floated soon and the parks will be built in the next six months, said the statement. The park in Madhavaram’s SV Mani Nagar will be of  568.2 square metres (sq m) at a cost of `48 lakh.  In Velachery’s GV Nagar, it will be of 724.33 sq m costing Rs 48.1 lakh, and Nungambakkam’s Rutland Gate Second Street will get the biggest park in a sprawling 1,235.65 sq m area costing Rs 53 lakh.

What to expect
Around 70 per cent of the park area is earmarked for greenery and 30 per cent is for walking path, yoga area, open gym and children’s play area. The parks will also have mulch pits and rainwater harvesting structures.

These parks are going to be built under the Union Government’s AMRUT funds, under which the civic body has built about 61 parks in the past years. Recently, owing to lack of manpower, the City Corporation had handed over 554 out of 669 parks in city limits to private contractors for maintenance. A total of 61 contractors were selected at a total contract value of about Rs 40 crore. Of the remaining parks, the civic body maintains 51 parks, and 61 parks have been adopted by local welfare associations, private people and NGOs. Three other parks have been temporarily closed.

Despite this, many parks still lack basic amenities like benches, lack of security guards and play equipment for children. Express, too, had reported earlier on the same issues.

Taking measures

“Parks are a vital recreational spot for the public and more than 50 per cent people use it. So we’ve told the private contractors to strictly ensure that basic norms are met,” said an official with Parks Department.  

He added that the civic body aims to promote women and children-friendly public places. “To prevent tipplers and other miscreants entering the parks in the evening, watchmen will be there daily. This will make it safe for women to come along with their children to parks,” said the official. Officials said that the civic body has now stipulated strict norms for all contractors to abide by in maintaining the park, such as all contract staff must wear uniforms with the badge of the company and that watchmen must be aged between 18 and 50. The norms state that if the contractors don’t meet the standards, their contracts will be scrapped.

The civic body has also told contractors to be fully equipped with all gardening equipment and conduct periodical maintenance on time. Apart from this, the civic body maintains 99 centre medians, 99 traffic island parks and 163 roadside shops. The official added that works to convert garden waste into manure was on too. 

Maintenance
Park size up to 300 sq km: 1 watchman-cum-sweeper
Park size up to 2,000 sq km: 2 watchmen, 1 sweeper
Park size up to 4,000 sq km: 2 watchmen, 2 sweepers
Park size up to 8,000 sq km: 2 watchmen, 2 sweepers
Park size up to 16,000 sq km: 3 watchmen, 5 sweepers
Parks up to 20,000 sq km: 3 watchmen, 6 sweepers
Parks up to 40,000 sq km: 5 watchmen, 8 sweepers

Working time
Shift 1: 5 am to 1 pm
Shift 2: 1 pm to 9 pm

Mowing & trimming
Once in 30 days during summer, once in 15 days in winter

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Angry Salman Khan snatches selfie-clicking fan's mobile at Goa airport
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia address the media on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Felt sad when Amit Shah made fun of students and their parents: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp