Talent sprint expands its WE programme

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TalentSprint recently announced the expansion of its Women Engineers (WE) programme, with enhanced support from Google. Building on the strong industry acceptance of the first cohort, the second cohort will select, train and enable 120 women engineering students to become world-class software engineers. The programme is open to first-year women engineering students across India. The training and mentoring programme will begin in March 2020.

This year’s format has been expanded to include coding boot camps, online classes, full scholarships, stipends, mentoring by Google engineers, hackathons and projects. Applications are invited and the selection will be done through a multi-stage nationwide assessment process. For details, visit: we.talentsprint.com/