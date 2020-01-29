This season, be the Boss Babe 

Shwetha Surendran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nothing ushers in spring like a pop-up, and Lime Soda is curating the best one in town. Themed ‘Boss Babe’, this edition is especially throwing the spotlight on the country’s female entrepreneurs. Featuring an array of eclectic home décor, apparel, cosmetics and more, this one-day extravaganza has all you need to feel fabulous this season. With an impressive line-up, the pop-up features the likes of Vishaara, Aashiyaa, The Tribe Concepts and Resham Choudhury, and covers everything from prêt to home-made products.

Looking for skincare? The Cherry Story by Chennai-based entrepreneur Annapoorna has you covered. “All our products are organic, sulphate-free and cruelty-free. In the Boss Babe pop-up, apart from just my normal line of skincare, you can also find customised lipsticks and our newly launched line of crystal soaps. We’re also offering a complimentary crystal treatment for all those who walk-in at the pop-up,” says Annapoorna.

If it’s custom pieces that you’re after, Painted Threads with its one-of-a-kind blouses might just be the one for you. You get to choose from a variety of materials and get painted on them, a design of your choice. For jewellery, look no further than Anikalankaa, a young brand specialising in handmade fabric trinkets. If all else fails, there’s always food. With stalls from Bombaysthan to Ann’s Cakes and Crumbs to name a few, gracing the venue, there’s always more energy to shop until you drop. Visit the Boss Babe pop-up on February 1, at Buva House from 10 am to 9 pm. For details, call: 9884039303