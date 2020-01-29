Where education meets the arts 

Shwetha Surendran By

CHENNAI: Art isn’t always behind the glass or in a museum; most times it’s alive and interactive. And bringing you classical art forms in a whole new light is the Cusp Festival by Mumbai-based performing arts company, First Edition Arts (FEA). In its inaugural edition in the city, with the Luz House in Mylapore as the rustic, heritage-soaked backdrop, the unique event places classical music and its practitioners at its core. Curating the entire three-day extravaganza will be the artistes themselves, thereby enabling them to lead the conversation around art and deepen the social engagement with it.

Featuring over 50 musicians, speakers and performers from all over the country, the festival keeps its classical core intact with performances by Rama Ravi and Ramana Balachandran, and threading in sessions by writers such as Imayam and Sundar Sarukkai on topics of literature, philosophy and protest. One of the festival highlights is a special panel discussion on ‘Making the Classical Music Ecosystem Safer for Women’, featuring a group of Carnatic musicians, artists and social activists. Seeking to habilitate collaborations between classical music and other art forms, the first floor of the bungalow will also host screenings of documentary films about the performing arts of Southern India, curated by film scholar and critic CS Venkiteswaran.



“The idea was to enable a new generation of contemporary classical musicians to engage with the wider arts ecosystem and start a multidisciplinary dialogue across the arts, including theatre, classical dance, visual arts, film, contemporary dance and literature,” says Devina Dutt, co-founder and director, First Edition Arts. To kickstart this dialogue, they’ve enlisted the help of Hindustani and Carnatic musicians — Ranjani Ramachandran, Priya Purushothaman, Abhishek Borkar, Praveen Sparsh and Brindha Manickavasakan. “Being a teacher, researcher and performer myself, I’m a staunch believer in a holistic understanding of art.

We have taken an unconventional approach to experiencing the classical art forms,” says Ranjani Ramachandran, a Hindustani classical vocalist. If an amalgam of educative and interactive art is what you’re looking for, then the Cusp Festival is not to be missed.All performances are ticketed at `500 per day. Tickets are available on BookMyShow. Talks and workshops are free. Prior registration is mandatory. For details, call: 7338733190