Defence Security Guard shot dead by colleague in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, a Defence Security Corps guard who was on duty was allegedly shot dead by his colleague during a heated argument on Thursday night at Avadi Tank Factory.

"It was around 12.20 when Nilambar Sinha, had come for duty at the gate of Avadi Tank Factory when he is believed to have got into a fight with Garjesh Kumar," said an official source.

There were three other men who were also on duty when the incident happened and as they were fighting Nilambar pulled out his 5.56 riffle and shot Garjesh.

"He had fired seven rounds in which three went straight to Garjesh, added the source. Shocked by this, the other three men immediately ran to the wooden benches nearby under which they hid and alerted the seniors who were on duty.

Within 100 meters additional forces surrounded Nilambar and warned him to drop his weapon and after he did the force nabbed him and neutralised him.

Immediately, Garjesh's body was moved to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.

A senior officer said, Nilambar a native of Tripura had joined Chennai office three days ago and Garjesh, the victim is a native of Himachal Pradesh.

The officer further added that normally, candidates from various disciplines are posted as DSC guard.

The Avadi police have registered a case and further investigations are on. The incident has sent shock waves among the staff at Avadi Tank Factory.