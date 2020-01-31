Hindu Spiritual and Service fair in Chennai gets over two lakh footfall on second day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The second day of the Hindu Spiritual and Service fair saw double the crowd, with over 2 lakh people visiting the Gurunanak college campus on Thursday. All the events were based on the theme ‘Preserve environment’.

Around 150 students from different schools across the city kickstarted the day by performing Bhoomi and Ganga Vandanam, where they worshipped mud pots filled with water. Following this, students from the Punjab association did a themed dance performance promoting environmental conservation.

"Though the central theme of the event is ‘foster women’s honour’ based on which the whole fair has been designed, each day, we have events based on one of the six core themes of the fair. These include ‘preserve ecology yesterday’, ‘preserve environment today’, followed by ‘foster women’s honour, ‘conserve forest and protect wildlife’, ‘inculcate family and human values’ and ‘instill patriotism’, for the forthcoming days," said R Rajalakshmi, managing trustee, Initiative for Moral and Cultural Training Foundation.

Apart from the fair, day-long performances were lined up at the auditorium. The highlight of the day was Tiruvathira Kali performance by 500 women in Kerala attire, followed by Mohini Attam. Some of the interesting events for Friday include Tiruvillakku pooja by 1008 women and dance drama by Dr Padma Subramanyam and Nrithyodaya students.

Free share auto service has made it convenient for the public to come to the exhibition and return to their location after visiting the exhibition. Share auto can be availed from 16 places including Guindy, Saidapet, Velachery, Perungudi and Ashok Nagar.