Minor girls held for stealing bikes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Two juvenile girls were arrested on charges of stealing bikes on Thursday. After reports of missing two-wheelers that were parked on the Royapettah and Triplicane stretch, the police scanned CCTV footage and found two women wearing burqa, stealing the vehicles. In the latest incident, the duo was found stealing a bike from Royapettah when a patrol team crossing that stretch caught them red-handed. The arrested were juveniles and have been sent to the government observation home.

A case has been registered with the Royapettah police station and further investigations are on.Meanwhile, a 46-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stealing a seven-sovereign gold chain from the house she worked in Ice House. After a complaint from Jaya, it was found that the maid, Sasikala had taken it. Ice House police arrested her and recovered the chain.