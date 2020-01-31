Thousands turn up for anti-CAA stir in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Thousands of protesters from various political parties and social outfits joined hands and formed a human chain under the banner ‘Tamilaga Makkal Otrumai Medai’ to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), in Chennai on Thursday evening. According to the police, 3,300 people formed the chain from Periyar statue to Gemini flyover and 560 of them were women.

Traffic was affected on the 30-km stretch from the arterial Anna Salai to GST road. The protest was staged from Thiruvettriyur Car Street to Tambaram as part of the statewide protest, in which cadre of various political parties and leaders took part, including DMK MLAs SR Raja and M Subramanian, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan among others. It started at 3 pm where the members carried placards and raised slogans against the central government.

Traffic affected

