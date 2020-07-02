NGO awards certificate, cash to families of Corporation staff

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A city-based NGO provided Rs 25,000 cash and ‘Real Covid Warriors Award’ to the families of two deceased Corporation workers — whose contributions were profiled by Express on June 28.

Dream India Educational and Charitable Trust provided a certificate and cash award to families of S Arumugan and Ariyanayaki, after reading the articles, “He died saving the city, now we are all alone’ and ‘No virus can get me when my husband is here, she said; and yet I could not save her’, which appeared on Sunday.

Arumugam’s family has been scrambling for food and living in a house with a leaky thatched roof. He was an office assistant and Ariyanayaki was a conservancy worker with the Corporation. Ariyanayaki’s daughter studies at a government college in Triplicane.