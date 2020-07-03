Auto seized, driver tries to kill self

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An auto rickshaw driver allegedly attempted to self-immolate after his vehicle was seized by the traffic police for violating lockdown norms. According to police, A Hariharan (35) of Oragadam in Kancheepuram, was intercepted by traffic police at West Tambaram, along with his friend who Hariharan picked up from Padapai.

“As he did not have an e-pass, the auto rickshaw was seized and the duo booked. He then took a bottle of petrol from his vehicle, poured it on himself and lighted fire,” said police. He was rescued and rushed to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.