New top cop Mahesh Agarwal takes charge of Greater Chennai

Mahesh Kumar Agarwal took over as the new Police Commissioner of the Greater Chennai city, on Thursday. He replaces A K Viswanathan.

CHENNAI: Mahesh Kumar Agarwal took over as the new Police Commissioner of the Greater Chennai city, on Thursday. He replaces A K Viswanathan. Speaking to the media, he requested the public to maintain social distancing, use masks and not to step outside without purpose, in an effort to control spread of Covid-19. He added that since it is difficult for people to register grievances in police stations, I will arrange for this to be done via video-conferencing.

Meanwhile in a farewell note to all personnel Viswanathan wrote, “For services by all officers and personnel over the last three year, the people of Chennai have great respect for us. Through installation of CCTVs we have become one of the safest cities in the country,” read the letter.

He also said that, the personnel are treating the public with respect and hence people are reciprocating that feeling. “I thank all your family members for being supportive while you are working on the frontline during the pandemic,” he further said.

