After 23 days, cops solve the mystery of Chennai's missing Covid man; turn chase on

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After almost a month, officials have solved a major mystery and found clues about an elderly man who has been missing since June 11. The man, who had no phone on him, was picked up by officials after he tested for Covid-19 and sent to a government facility. However, the family had not been able to track him after that, leading to panic and worry.

Adikesavan, a resident of Alandur, tested positive on June 11. He was taken by a sanitary inspector working with the city corporation to a screening centre in Ekkattuthangal. From there, he was sent to a government hospital. As Adikesavan did not have a mobile phone on him, his son Manivannan kept contacting the inspector to check on his father's whereabouts.

The sanitary inspector checked and let Manivannan know that his father was safe at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. The family, however, was not convinced.

After a great deal of effort, Manivannan got hold of the phone number of another patient in the same hospital. He sent across his father's photos to that number and asked the patient to check on him.

Only then did he realise that the man in the hospital was not his father -- it was some other Adikesavan. Hell broke loose after that.

The family started to panic, and so did the hospital. On June 15, Manivannan approached KMC and realised that there were no records of his father being admitted there. A total of 23 days had passed, and the family had no clue where Adikesavan was.

"My siblings and I would set out every day in search of him. From one area to another, we visited many care centres. We waited for hours to look through the records for my father's name. A week back we filed a man missing complaint with the Kilpauk police station. The cops have also been looking for him," says Manivannan.

Manivannan has chronic back pain, and has been advised by his doctor to not ride bikes. But that didn't stop him from zapping through the city in search of his father.

On Wednesday finally, the health inspector managed to track down the ambulance driver who had taken Adikesavan to hospital. Only then did it come to light that Adikesavan was not taken to the KMCH.

He was, indeed, dropped off at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Yet, when the officials checked records at RGGGH, they could not find Adikesavan's name in there.

Later, CCTV visuals revealed rest of the story. The visuals showed the elderly man being dropped outside the hospital at 1.40 pm. He was made to wait in the queue with a form in hand.

After a long time, tired of waiting there, he is seen walking off and sitting in the lawn near the compound wall. Later at 8.30 pm, a good seven hours later, he is seen leaving in the direction of the Central station.

"Many cameras along the route are not working properly, and so we are yet to track his journey," say the police. "Had we known earlier that he was at RGGGH and not KMCH, things would have been easier."

The excruciating wait continues for the family, but now they at least have some clues.