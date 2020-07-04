After 23 days, cops solve the mystery of missing Covid man; chase on

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After almost a month, officials have solved a major mystery and found clues about an elderly man who has been missing since June 11. The man, who had no phone on him, was picked up by officials after testing positive for Covid, and sent to a government facility. However, the family had not been able to track him after that, leading to panic and worry.

Adikesavan, a resident of Alandur, tested positive on June 11. He was taken by a sanitary inspector working with the city corporation to a screening centre in Ekkattuthangal. From there, he was sent to a government hospital. As Adikesavan did not have a mobile phone on him, his son Manivannan kept contacting the inspector to check on his father’s whereabouts.

The sanitary inspector checked and let Manivannan know that his father was safe at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. The family, however, was not convinced. After a great deal of effort, Manivannan got hold of the phone number of another patient in the same hospital. He sent across his father’s photos to that number and asked the patient to check on him.

Only then did he realise that the man in the hospital was not his father – it was some other Adikesavan. Hell broke loose after that. The family started to panic, and so did the hospital. On June 15, Manivannan approached KMC and realised there were no records of his father being admitted there. A total of 23 days had passed, and the family had no clue where Adikesavan was.

“We would set out every day in search of him. From one area to another, we visited many care centres. We waited for hours to look through the records for my father’s name. A week back we filed a man missing complaint with the Kilpauk police station. The cops have also been looking for him,” says Manivannan.

Manivannan has chronic back pain, and has been advised by his doctor not to ride bikes. But that didn’t stop him from zipping across the city in search of his father. CCTV visuals reveal the story: