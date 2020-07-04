STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

After 23 days, cops solve the mystery of missing Covid man; chase on

After almost a month, officials have solved a major mystery and found clues about an elderly man who has been missing since June 11.

Published: 04th July 2020 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Adikesavan has been missing over 12 days now

Adikesavan

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After almost a month, officials have solved a major mystery and found clues about an elderly man who has been missing since June 11. The man, who had no phone on him, was picked up by officials after testing positive for Covid, and sent to a government facility. However, the family had not been able to track him after that, leading to panic and worry.

Adikesavan, a resident of Alandur, tested positive on June 11. He was taken by a sanitary inspector working with the city corporation to a screening centre in Ekkattuthangal. From there, he was sent to a government hospital. As Adikesavan did not have a mobile phone on him, his son Manivannan kept contacting the inspector to check on his father’s whereabouts.

The sanitary inspector checked and let Manivannan know that his father was safe at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. The family, however, was not convinced. After a great deal of effort, Manivannan got hold of the phone number of another patient in the same hospital. He sent across his father’s photos to that number and asked the patient to check on him.

Only then did he realise that the man in the hospital was not his father – it was some other Adikesavan. Hell broke loose after that. The family started to panic, and so did the hospital. On June 15, Manivannan approached KMC and realised there were no records of his father being admitted there. A total of 23 days had passed, and the family had no clue where Adikesavan was.

“We would set out every day in search of him. From one area to another, we visited many care centres. We waited for hours to look through the records for my father’s name. A week back we filed a man missing complaint with the Kilpauk police station. The cops have also been looking for him,” says Manivannan.
Manivannan has chronic back pain, and has been advised by his doctor not to ride bikes. But that didn’t stop him from zipping across the city in search of his father. CCTV visuals reveal the story: 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp