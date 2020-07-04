KT Rajenthra Bhalaji gets back party post

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Milk and Dairy Development, KT Rajenthra Bhalaji has been appointed as in-charge of party affairs in Virudhunagar district until a new secretary is appointed. In a joint statement, CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam urged the cadre to extend all cooperation to him. Bhalaji was relieved from the post of Virudhunagar district secretary on May 22. Meanwhile, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said the IT wing has been divided into five. They are - Chennai, Vellore, Coimbatore, Tiruchy and Madurai. Aspire K Swaminathan, M Kovai Satyan, Singai G Ramachandran, B Vinubalan and VVR Raj Satyan would be the secretaries of the respective zones.