20 held for gambling in three-star hotel

CHENNAI: Twenty men, including manager of a three-star hotel, have been arrested on the charge of gambling. In view of the lockdown, hotels and lodges were ordered to shut, but the police received a tip-off that a few hotels were allowing people to gamble in their premises. Subsequently, the CMBT police conducted raid at a three-star hotel. They also seized Rs 2.4 lakh.
