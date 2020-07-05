STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 10,000 tests done on a single day in Chennai

The number of such zones had seen a sharp spike on July 1, mainly due to the increase in Anna Nagar (from 4 to 39).

Greater Chennai Corporation along with an NGO conducted awareness programme among children at Puliyanthope on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A data released by the city corporation revealed that the number of containment zones in Chennai have remained constant at 158, for the second consecutive day, despite the city reporting over 1,800 cases on Saturday.

The number of such zones had seen a sharp spike on July 1, mainly due to the increase in Anna Nagar (from 4 to 39). Most of these containment zones were initiated between June 20 and 30. The corporation’s daily Covid bulletin on Saturday also had a new feature added to it -- number of tests done. As per the data, a total of 10,142 tests were done on Friday in Chennai.

Of the city’s tally of 64,689, as per the corporation data, 40,111 had already recovered. Slicing through the numbers, Tondiarpet and Royapuram -- the zones with the highest number of positive cases in Chennai -- had only 28 and 27 per cent of active cases, according to the data.

The data also showed, the age group with maximum number of cases in the city was between 30 and 39 years, with 18.81 per cent. The city reported 1,842 fresh cases of Covid-19, and 37 deaths on Saturday, said a medical bulletin released by the Directorate of Public Health. With this, active cases stands at 24,195.
 

Comments

