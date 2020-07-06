Arrack worth Rs 40 lakh seized from truck in Chennai's Chengalpattu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Arrack worth Rs 40 lakh was seized from a truck near Chengalpattu on Saturday night. During a vehicle check near Murungai, sleuths of Orathi police station tried to stop the truck but it sped past them. Subsequently, the police chased the vehicle and found that two men in the truck had escaped after parking the vehicle near Nedungal Junction.

The police found around 6,000 litres in the truck and it is suspected that the arrack was smuggled from Villupuram to Chennai.

