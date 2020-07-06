Man allegedly behind woman’s suicide in Chennai surrenders

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 39-year-old man who was allegedly responsible for the suicide of a young woman in Kancheepuram surrendered before the police on Sunday. The man identified as D Purushothaman from Cheyyur village surrendered at the office of the Kancheepuram Superintendent of Police on Sunday morning.

The accused, D Purushothaman and D Devendran, allegedly blackmailed 25-year old Sasikala for sexual favours. The issue came to light 10 days after the woman was found dead at her house in Chengalpattu district. Her brother raised doubts over the death and approached the police seeking a re-postmortem of the buried body. While Purushothaman was taken for enquiry, Devendran is still absconding, police said.