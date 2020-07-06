STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Map of Tee Soul founder's tribute for K-pop band BTS

Fondly called BTS, Bangtan Boys is a seven-member South Korean boy band formed in 2013.

Published: 06th July 2020 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Mahalakshmi Kannuchami and Abidha Anwar

Mahalakshmi Kannuchami and Abidha Anwar

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Friends from school, fans of the popular K-pop band Bangtan Boys, and founders of an Instagram-based fashion brand Map of Tee Soul — if there’s one thing that Abidha Anwar and Mahalakshmi Kannuchami have in common, it’s their love for Bangtan Boys, which culminated in a business venture for the duo. Fondly called BTS, Bangtan Boys is a seven-member South Korean boy band formed in 2013. Known for their catchy English lyrics, choreography, and brightly- coloured outfits during performances, BTS is the second K-pop act to land on the Billboard 200 twice in a row. “BTS fans call themselves ARMY.

The Instagram brand was launched
in December 2019

Their music shaped both mine and Maha’s life when we were growing through a rough patch. It helped me with identity formation, and Maha let go of her inhibitions. What we adore about the band is that it’s socially conscious. They talk about real struggles, anxieties and pressures of modern teen life in South Korea. It’s amazing how this underdog group battled to success against well-established studio bands. Our brand is a tribute to them,” shares Abidha. Map of Tee Soul was started seven months back on Instagram. “The official merchandise is expensive.

We have to wait for months for it to get delivered. The shipping charges are also steep. They don’t see India as a potential buyer. When we started the brand, we were surprised to find so many young fans from different parts of the country coming forward to buy it,” shares Maha. Abidha is a psychologist, and Maha, a software engineer. This fashion brand is their passion project. The duo has tied up with an artist from Kolhapur who handles the graphic design for their merchandise. The manufacturing and shipping are taken care of by a Coimbatore-based company. “Our added advantage is that we have both cash-on-delivery and other modes of payment.

Our current customer base is aged between 21-35. We have delivered to many parts of India especially Coimbatore and Kerala where BTS has a huge ARMY. We did a couple of international orders to Singapore, Sri Lanka and Indonesia before the lockdown. Considering the circumstances, the delivery is restricted to areas depending on which zone each one falls under,” says Abidha. It takes a week or two to ship. International delivery has been paused due to the lockdown. “We don’t want to fall under the typical idolworshipping fan base that other bands have.

We want to be educated and well-informed fans. That’s also a reason BTS ARMY stands out. We admire how the band stands for what it speaks and inspires its fans to find a purpose in life. We would currently like to focus only on BTS merchandise and do full justice to the band,” shares Abidha. For details, visit Instagram page: Map of Tee Soul

What’s available
The brand sells t-shirts, button badges, notebooks, tote bags, hoodies, and crop tops. Three-layered cotton masks in black and white colours is their latest addition

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bangtan Boys Map of Tee Soul BTS
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp