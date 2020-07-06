Perungudi zone in Chennai sees highest growth of new COVID-19 cases last week

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Last week, the Perungudi zone of the city corporation recorded the highest average growth rate of new cases, at 19.9 per cent, when compared to other corporation zones in Chennai. However, this is not a cause of concern, said officials.

The zone mainly consists of areas such as Madipakkam, Perungudi and Pallikaranai. The city itself has registered a growth of merely 1.6 per cent in the last week, data released by the city corporation says.

The numbers at almost 20 per cent, more than twice as high as the second highest Kodambakkam zone which had 8.7 per cent increase, is because of two main reasons. "This is a low incidence zone, so if there is even a small increase in numbers, as a percentage value, it may appear higher," said a senior Corporation official.

Also, the seven day period for which the increase rate is calculated is from June 27 to July 4. "There was a slight delay in the results for samples taken during June 24-26. The results came on June 27 so it was calculated as part of this week's numbers. The numbers last week were lower," the official added.

According to Corporation reports accessed by Express, Perungudi zone alone has done 2390 tests between June 13 to July 3. Of these, 841 were found positive. Corporation officials said the increase in the number of new cases may also be due to the increase in testing.

"Earlier, there was only one sample collection centre in Kottivakkam and only 40-50 tests were being done everyday. Now, we've set up two more in Madipakkam and Pallikaranai and do around 140 tests," an

official said.

While seven zones of the city corporation, including the most affected Royapuram zone have registered a dip in the average rate of new cases in the last week, the rest have seen a rise.

Thiruvottiyur has seen a decrease by 5 per cent whereas Sholinganallur, Tondiarpet and Valasaravakkam have seen a decrease by 3.1 per cent , 2.6 per cent and 2.2 per cent respectively. Manali, Madhavaram and Royapuram have registered a decrease of 1.4 per cent ,1.3 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar has seen a marginal increase by 0.8 per cent while Adyar, Alandur and Anna Nagar zones registered 1.3 per cent, 2 per cent and 4.5 per cent respectively. Ambattur has registered a 5.3 per cent increase.

Apart from Perungudi, Teynampet and Kodambakkam also have a high average growth rate at 7.5 per cent and 8.7 per cent .