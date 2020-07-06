Transfer of official monitoring projects worth Rs 12,000 crore questioned by DMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday raised questions about the transfer of an official from the municipal administration department. A statement from the DMK chief said that the official, who was monitoring projects worth Rs 12,000 crore, including Smart City projects, was replaced with another official from the Chennai corporation.

Stalin raised doubts whether the transfer was to facilitate ‘scams’ in the projects and whether the Chief Minister is ready to face a CBI probe on the issue. The DMK chief said the CBI must come forward to conduct an investigation since the Smart City projects are funded by the Central government.

Don’t reduce pension: PMK

Meanwhile, the PMK has condemned the move to reduce pension for retired government doctors. Party founder Dr S Ramadoss on Sunday cited reports on the issue and said it is not acceptable to reduce the pension and pension is not a concession, it is a right.