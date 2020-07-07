As Chennai unlocks and people flock to markets, businesses to get safety lessons

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation is set to hold a stakeholders’ meeting with representatives of commercial establishments and banks in the city this week.

With the intense lockdown lifted and most shops reopening for business, the civic body is looking to reiterate the guidelines of social distancing and mandatory masks.

“We will meet representatives of small and large businesses in the city corporation limits and reiterate the guidelines on how to conduct businesses under these circumstances -- both in terms of customers and their own staff,” said a senior corporation official.

The Corporation Commissioner G Prakash had earlier told reporters that the intense lockdown was a definite success. However, once the lockdown was lifted on Monday, people began flocking to markets and other places, again posing a risk of the virus spreading.

At present, the commissioner estimates that the usage of masks in the city is around 65-70%.

When asked if there were plans to help increase mask usage, a senior corporation official said that the city corporation is looking to create more awareness through their staff and volunteers who visit homes daily.

“The penalty amount will not be increased but it will be imposed strictly on violators,” the official said.

On Tuesday, corporation officials inspected the slaughter house in Saidapet and provided free masks.

Guidelines for fish markets have also been announced following a separate meeting chaired by Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Monday.

In a statement on Tuesday, the city corporation said that mobile vegetable vending units will be permitted to operate during the lockdown until July 31.

“Permission will be extended until the end of the lockdown for the sale of vegetables through mobile units to prevent crowding in markets,” the statement said.