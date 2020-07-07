Chennai Corporation’s COVID-19 fever camp positivity rate at 28.20 percent 

Omjasvin M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Corporation’s fever camps to screen COVID-19 symptoms have recorded a whopping 28.20 percent positivity rate totally.

According to data released by the city corporation, from May 8, a total of 8,50,184 people have attended the 13,212 fever camps held in the city.

Source: Greater Chennai City Corporation

Among them, 40,175 Influenza-Like Illnesses were recorded and in that, 35,937 COVID-19 samples were lifted. So far, a massive 10,463 positive cases have been recorded as of July 4, which is a 28.20 percent positivity rate.

In four Corporation zones - Manali, Madhavaram, Anna Nagar, and Perungudi - the positivity rate is 50 percent and above, which shows that the spread could be very intense in the areas.

The highest is at Anna Nagar with 54.47 percent, while 1335 camps have been held there and 71,457 people have attended. Out of the 3812 swabs taken, 2175 have turned positive.

Interestingly, Tondiarpet and Royapuram zones, which were hotspots before the intense lockdown on June 19, have a positive rate of 16 percent and 13 percent respectively, lower than other parts of the city.

7658 samples were lifted in Tondiarpet and 1164 turned positive (16.34 percent) and 6051 people were tested in Royapuram and 826 turned positive (13.05 percent).

With 10,305 tests on July 5, the positivity rate for Chennai overall is 16.62. Officials said that fever camps have turned out to be successful as it is helping in detecting COVID-19 infection without the patient having to travel to the hospitals.