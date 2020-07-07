STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Perungudi sees spike in Covid cases

While seven zones of the city corporation, including most affected Royapuram zone, have registered a dip in the average rate of new cases in the last week, the rest have seen a rise.

Published: 07th July 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

An employee of Chennai corporation going in the streets of Porur with a kettle filled with Kabasurakudineer' to serve to the residents at their doorstep to prevent coronavirus.

For representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Is Perungudi zone emerging as a major Covid hot spot in the city? In the last week, the zone recorded highest average growth rate of cases, 19.9 per cent, compared to other zones. In the corresponding period, the city itself registered a growth of only 1.6 per cent, according to the data released by the city corporation. The officials, however, said there was no need to worry.  

Perungudi’s Covid growth rate is more than twice that of the second next Kodambakkam zone which had an 8.7 per cent growth. Officials attributed multiple reasons for the situation. “This is a low incidence zone. Hence, if there is even a small increase in numbers, its percentage value may appear higher,” said a senior Corporation official.  Also, the seven-day period for which the growth rate was calculated, is from June 27 to July 4.

“There was a slight delay in getting back the results of samples taken during June 24-26. The results came on June 27 so it was calculated as part of this week’s numbers. The numbers last week were lower,” the official added.

According to Corporation reports accessed by Express, the Perungudi zone alone has done 2,390 tests between June 13 to July 3. Of these, 841 were found positive.  Corporation officials said the increase in the number of new cases may also be due to the increase in testing. “Now, we’ve set up two more in Madipakkam and Pallikaranai and are doing around 140 tests,” an official said.

While seven zones of the city corporation, including most affected Royapuram zone, have registered a dip in the average rate of new cases in the last week, the rest have seen a rise.

High average
Apart from Perungudi, Teynampet and Kodambakkam also have a high average growth rate at 7.5% and 8.7%

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp