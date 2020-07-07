Perungudi sees spike in Covid cases

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Is Perungudi zone emerging as a major Covid hot spot in the city? In the last week, the zone recorded highest average growth rate of cases, 19.9 per cent, compared to other zones. In the corresponding period, the city itself registered a growth of only 1.6 per cent, according to the data released by the city corporation. The officials, however, said there was no need to worry.

Perungudi’s Covid growth rate is more than twice that of the second next Kodambakkam zone which had an 8.7 per cent growth. Officials attributed multiple reasons for the situation. “This is a low incidence zone. Hence, if there is even a small increase in numbers, its percentage value may appear higher,” said a senior Corporation official. Also, the seven-day period for which the growth rate was calculated, is from June 27 to July 4.

“There was a slight delay in getting back the results of samples taken during June 24-26. The results came on June 27 so it was calculated as part of this week’s numbers. The numbers last week were lower,” the official added.

According to Corporation reports accessed by Express, the Perungudi zone alone has done 2,390 tests between June 13 to July 3. Of these, 841 were found positive. Corporation officials said the increase in the number of new cases may also be due to the increase in testing. “Now, we’ve set up two more in Madipakkam and Pallikaranai and are doing around 140 tests,” an official said.

While seven zones of the city corporation, including most affected Royapuram zone, have registered a dip in the average rate of new cases in the last week, the rest have seen a rise.

