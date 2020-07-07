STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Train of private thoughts irk rail users

Passengers fear rise in ticket prices and cancellation of services on unprofitable routes

Published: 07th July 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Two passengers wearing face masks pose on a cycle rickshaw in Chennai

Two passengers wearing face masks pose on a cycle rickshaw in Chennai on Monday | P Jawahar

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The decision by railways to allow private trains in its network has faced strong resistance not only from railway employees, but also rail users. Passengers fear the move may sound the death knell for railways’ core objective - serving the poor. Eventually, they fear, train services may become ‘elite’ services catering to the well-heeled.

A few days ago, the national transporter invited a request for qualification application from interested parties for operation of private trains across the country. Though on paper, railways hasn’t increased ticket fares for more than a decade, it has earned revenue from passenger ticketing through ‘backdoor’ tactics such as introduction of surge pricing, introduction of premier trains, suvidha trains and increasing AC class berths and seats in existing trains.

“No private company would be interested to operate trains on uneconomic routes. So high-demand routes have been earmarked for private trains. Revenue earned from busy lines helps railways to operate passenger trains on uneconomic routes. Now, additional earnings through suvidha and other premier trains will go to private players, and railways may have to cancel less-patronised trains,” said Edward Jeni, secretary, Kanniyakumari District Railway Users’ Association.

Referring to the recent decision to convert over 30 trains of Southern Railways into express trains, Jeni said private players will charge exorbitant fares like omni bus operators. “Besides, share of confirmed railway employees may come down, and employees may not have job security.”

Operating both private and railway trains on the same routes may lead to malpractice and corruption, pointed out rail passengers. “It’s an open secret that timings of the Chennai-Coimbatore Kovai Express were tweaked to increase patronage of Shatabdi Express. The train which once reached Central at 9.10pm now reaches the station beyond 11.10pm. Similar  malpractices may happen,” feared R Johnson, a regular commuter.

Railway minister Piyush Goyal has justified the decision, saying the move would enhance passengers’ services  and help railways increase its earnings. However, the TN Southern Districts Train Passengers Association (TNSDTP) said railways’ revenue has been hit due to a variety of reasons, including expenditure incurred by the top hierarchy and low fare in certain routes. Soosairaj, president of TNSDTP said, “Top railway officials account for a substantial portion of expenditure. Railways should cut unnecessary perks to officials and nominally increase the ticket fare in non-AC class and suburban sections.”

However, V Giri, former member of DRUCC, opined that private trains are not that bad an idea given that private players are to be allowed only in five per cent of routes. “Railways believes that its work force is not competent enough to come up with innovative ideas. Private participation in railways started with the launch of IRCTC in 1999 itself. Now, railways is going for open bidding, instead of closed one. There should be sufficient checks and balances ensuring that private players are not given any undue advantages in profitable routes”. Giri added that it may be too early to comment on enhancing rail tracks for withstanding the speed of 160 kmph.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp