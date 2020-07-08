STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai corporation engineer suspended for alleged sexual harassment of temporary staffer

Talking to The New Indian Express, a senior corporation official said the enquiry was launched immediately after corporation officials got a message on the issue

Published: 08th July 2020 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Sexual Harassment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A corporation Assistant Engineer working in ward 60, Royapuram zone, has been placed under suspension by the city corporation for alleged sexual misconduct towards a temporary staffer.

The woman staffer was involved in COVID-19 duty for the city corporation as part of the door-to-door survey team.

Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said the engineer has been suspended based on preliminary evidence. "The enquiry will continue,” he said.

Talking to The New Indian Express, a senior corporation official said the enquiry was launched immediately after corporation officials got a message on the issue.

The city corporation hired around 13,000 staff on a temporary basis to carry out door-to-door surveys which would help them pick up cases of Influenza Like Illnesses (ILI) and also create awareness during the pandemic.

The staff, who have been working from April, also check temperature and in some cases, oxygen levels, of residents in the streets they are assigned to. They submit the reports to corporation officials in their respective wards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai corporation Sexual harassment COVID-19 door to door survey
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp