Chennai corporation engineer suspended for alleged sexual harassment of temporary staffer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A corporation Assistant Engineer working in ward 60, Royapuram zone, has been placed under suspension by the city corporation for alleged sexual misconduct towards a temporary staffer.

The woman staffer was involved in COVID-19 duty for the city corporation as part of the door-to-door survey team.

Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said the engineer has been suspended based on preliminary evidence. "The enquiry will continue,” he said.

Talking to The New Indian Express, a senior corporation official said the enquiry was launched immediately after corporation officials got a message on the issue.

The city corporation hired around 13,000 staff on a temporary basis to carry out door-to-door surveys which would help them pick up cases of Influenza Like Illnesses (ILI) and also create awareness during the pandemic.

The staff, who have been working from April, also check temperature and in some cases, oxygen levels, of residents in the streets they are assigned to. They submit the reports to corporation officials in their respective wards.