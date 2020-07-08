STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Corporation's fever camps flush out more cases

Among them, 40,175 Influenza Like Illnesses (ILI) cases were recorded and 35,937 samples were lifted for Covid testing.

Published: 08th July 2020 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Covid testing, Delhi

Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Corporation’s fever camps have recorded a high positivity rate of 28.20 per cent. Officials said the fever camps are turning out to be “successful” as the strategy is bringing out all Covid cases in the ward level itself, without the patients having to move anywhere outside.  Case positivity rate pertains to percentage of positive cases for a given number of samples tested.  According to data released by the city corporation, a total of 8,50,184 people have attended the 13,212 fever camps held in the city from May 8.

Among them, 40,175 Influenza Like Illnesses (ILI) cases were recorded and 35,937 samples were lifted for Covid testing. As of July 4, a total of 10,463 Covid-19 cases have been reported among the camp attendees, which is a 28.20 per cent positivity rate. In Manali, Madhavaram, Anna Nagar and Perungudi -- the positivity rate is above 50 per cent, which shows that the spread could be very intense in these areas.  Anna Nagar stands on e top with 54.47 per cent positivity rate.

The zone had 1,335 fever camps which were attended by a total of 71,457 people. Of the 3,812 swab samples collected here, 2,175 were positive.  Tondiarpet and Royapuram zones, which were hot spots before the intense lockdown that began on June 19, have positivity rates of 16 per cent and 13 percent respectively, lower than other parts of the city.

 A total of 7,658 samples were lifted in Tondiarpet and 1,164 of them turned positive (16.34 percent) while 6,051 people were tested in Royapuram of which 826 turned positive. With 10,305 tests on July 5, the positivity rate for Chennai is 16.62 per cent.  Royapuram and Tondiarpet zones have 22 and 23 per cent active cases respectively, while  growth rate of cases in these zones for the past seven days have declined.

Central team to review Covid situation on July 10
A high-level team from the Union Health Ministry is visiting Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on July 8 and 10 respectively, to review the Covid situation. Arti Ahuja, Additional Secretary of the Union Health Ministry is likely to lead the team, said sources. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp