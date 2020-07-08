Chennai Corporation's fever camps flush out more cases

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Corporation’s fever camps have recorded a high positivity rate of 28.20 per cent. Officials said the fever camps are turning out to be “successful” as the strategy is bringing out all Covid cases in the ward level itself, without the patients having to move anywhere outside. Case positivity rate pertains to percentage of positive cases for a given number of samples tested. According to data released by the city corporation, a total of 8,50,184 people have attended the 13,212 fever camps held in the city from May 8.

Among them, 40,175 Influenza Like Illnesses (ILI) cases were recorded and 35,937 samples were lifted for Covid testing. As of July 4, a total of 10,463 Covid-19 cases have been reported among the camp attendees, which is a 28.20 per cent positivity rate. In Manali, Madhavaram, Anna Nagar and Perungudi -- the positivity rate is above 50 per cent, which shows that the spread could be very intense in these areas. Anna Nagar stands on e top with 54.47 per cent positivity rate.

The zone had 1,335 fever camps which were attended by a total of 71,457 people. Of the 3,812 swab samples collected here, 2,175 were positive. Tondiarpet and Royapuram zones, which were hot spots before the intense lockdown that began on June 19, have positivity rates of 16 per cent and 13 percent respectively, lower than other parts of the city.

A total of 7,658 samples were lifted in Tondiarpet and 1,164 of them turned positive (16.34 percent) while 6,051 people were tested in Royapuram of which 826 turned positive. With 10,305 tests on July 5, the positivity rate for Chennai is 16.62 per cent. Royapuram and Tondiarpet zones have 22 and 23 per cent active cases respectively, while growth rate of cases in these zones for the past seven days have declined.

Central team to review Covid situation on July 10

A high-level team from the Union Health Ministry is visiting Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on July 8 and 10 respectively, to review the Covid situation. Arti Ahuja, Additional Secretary of the Union Health Ministry is likely to lead the team, said sources.