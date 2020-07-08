Tonnes of debris from razed police station dumped in turtle nesting area on Marina beach

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a gross violation of environmental norms, tonnes of construction waste have been dumped in a notified turtle nesting area on Marina beach.

The material dumped is the debris from the old D5 Marina police station, which was demolished to make way for a new building.

Saravanan Kasi, coastal rights and fishermen activist, told The New Indian Express that work on the construction of the new police station began last week and workers were directed to dump all the waste including big stones, gravel etc on the Marina beach near Light House.

The area where the debris is being dumped falls under CRZ 1(A) of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification, which is an ecologically sensitive area and activities like dumping of construction waste are strictly prohibited.

A police officer attached with D5 station said the old building was demolished about two years back and the work on the new building has just commenced. "The old debris at the site has been cleared and dumped on the roadside near Marina Light House," the officer said.

When the matter was brought to the notice of J Ravikumar, Zone 9 officer of Chennai Corporation, he said it will be immediately flagged with the authorities concerned and necessary arrangements will be made for its removal.

It is also alleged that mandatory CRZ clearance has not been obtained for the police station construction. Jayanti Murali, director, Department of Environment, said she would look into the matter and suitable action will be taken.