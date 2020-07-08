STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

When the pandemic is a pain in the neck & back

With our homes becoming the new wo rk - space, most of us have turned our couches, beds and dining tables into work stations.

Published: 08th July 2020 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With our homes becoming the new wo rk - space, most of us have turned our couches, beds and dining tables into work stations. Hunched over, glued to the screen, and staring down at the laptop, the new arrangement is anything but ergonomical. No wonder that complaints of stiffness of the back, strain in the neck and spinal dysfunction have become common. “Prolonged sitting without adequate movement renders muscles in the lower body to turn off as they become relatively inactive.

It leads us to adopting positions that do not utilise critical muscles and connective tissues that stabilise and support our trunk and spine. This results in compromised body function and physiology and causes, among other problems, back and neck dysfunction, pelvic floor dysfunction, and carpal tunnel syndrome,” says Manik, an independent yoga therapist.

As the cause for different pains is not the same, it’s important to look for approaches unique to the individual’s body type. “In yoga therapy, these issues are treated by a combination of approaches to posture, muscles tightness, muscle weakness and psycho-social reasons,” he says. Manik walks us through a carefully constructed routine of postures to tend to the aches and pains of working from home. Practise them consistently for 20 minutes a day to alleviate pain.

Urdhva Baddanguliyasana
It is the same as Urdhva Hastasana but interlock your fingers. You can stay for four to six breaths for two
rounds, alternating the fingers in the lock in each round. Beginners can perform this pose dynamically four to six times. Inhale while lifting your hands up and exhale while bringing the hands down.

Urdhva Hastasana or raised hands pose
This is a full body stretch that is most often done as part of the sun salutation sequence. You may stay in the pose for four to six breaths. Alternatively (especially beginners), you can perform this pose dynamically four to six times. Inhale while lifting your hands up and exhale while bringing the hands down.

Janu Sirasasana or head-to-knee pose
This a seated twisting and forward bending asana. Place your hands down, framing your left leg, or take hold of your ankle or foot. Stay for five to ten breaths. Inhale, as you come out of the pose.

Parsvottanasana: It’s a lateral stretch pose. You may stay in the pose for four to six breaths. Alternatively (especially beginners), you can perform this pose dynamically four to six times. Inhale while lifting your hands up and exhale while bringing the hands down.

Shavasana
This is a practice of gradually relaxing one body part at a time, one muscle at a time, and one thought at
a time. When you practise this day after day, it conditions the body to release stress and can improve your sense of physical and emotional well-being.

Paschima Namaskarasana or the reverse prayer pose
Move your elbows back and down. Press your palms together, and move them up your back close to the centre of your shoulder blades. Drop your shoulders away from your ears. Stay in this posture for four
to six breaths.

FOR A PERFECT POSE

In performing this routine, individual differences must be given due consideration.

The final form of the posture is secondary to the function of the posture. Never apply force to
achieve a final form.

Attention must be given to breathing. All expansive movements are done while inhaling and all contractile movements are performed while exhaling.

Breath must not be forced or laboured.

20 MINUTES A DAY
Remember, consistency beats everything. A consistent practice of 20 minutes a day will accrue greater benefits for you than an irregular practice of many hours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp