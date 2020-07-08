When the pandemic is a pain in the neck & back

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With our homes becoming the new wo rk - space, most of us have turned our couches, beds and dining tables into work stations. Hunched over, glued to the screen, and staring down at the laptop, the new arrangement is anything but ergonomical. No wonder that complaints of stiffness of the back, strain in the neck and spinal dysfunction have become common. “Prolonged sitting without adequate movement renders muscles in the lower body to turn off as they become relatively inactive.

It leads us to adopting positions that do not utilise critical muscles and connective tissues that stabilise and support our trunk and spine. This results in compromised body function and physiology and causes, among other problems, back and neck dysfunction, pelvic floor dysfunction, and carpal tunnel syndrome,” says Manik, an independent yoga therapist.

As the cause for different pains is not the same, it’s important to look for approaches unique to the individual’s body type. “In yoga therapy, these issues are treated by a combination of approaches to posture, muscles tightness, muscle weakness and psycho-social reasons,” he says. Manik walks us through a carefully constructed routine of postures to tend to the aches and pains of working from home. Practise them consistently for 20 minutes a day to alleviate pain.

Urdhva Baddanguliyasana

It is the same as Urdhva Hastasana but interlock your fingers. You can stay for four to six breaths for two

rounds, alternating the fingers in the lock in each round. Beginners can perform this pose dynamically four to six times. Inhale while lifting your hands up and exhale while bringing the hands down.

Urdhva Hastasana or raised hands pose

This is a full body stretch that is most often done as part of the sun salutation sequence. You may stay in the pose for four to six breaths. Alternatively (especially beginners), you can perform this pose dynamically four to six times. Inhale while lifting your hands up and exhale while bringing the hands down.

Janu Sirasasana or head-to-knee pose

This a seated twisting and forward bending asana. Place your hands down, framing your left leg, or take hold of your ankle or foot. Stay for five to ten breaths. Inhale, as you come out of the pose.

Parsvottanasana: It’s a lateral stretch pose. You may stay in the pose for four to six breaths. Alternatively (especially beginners), you can perform this pose dynamically four to six times. Inhale while lifting your hands up and exhale while bringing the hands down.

Shavasana

This is a practice of gradually relaxing one body part at a time, one muscle at a time, and one thought at

a time. When you practise this day after day, it conditions the body to release stress and can improve your sense of physical and emotional well-being.

Paschima Namaskarasana or the reverse prayer pose

Move your elbows back and down. Press your palms together, and move them up your back close to the centre of your shoulder blades. Drop your shoulders away from your ears. Stay in this posture for four

to six breaths.

FOR A PERFECT POSE

In performing this routine, individual differences must be given due consideration.

The final form of the posture is secondary to the function of the posture. Never apply force to

achieve a final form.

Attention must be given to breathing. All expansive movements are done while inhaling and all contractile movements are performed while exhaling.

Breath must not be forced or laboured.

20 MINUTES A DAY

Remember, consistency beats everything. A consistent practice of 20 minutes a day will accrue greater benefits for you than an irregular practice of many hours.