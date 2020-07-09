Chennai Corporation Assistant Engineer suspended for misconduct

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An Assistant Engineer of Chennai city corporation, working in Ward 60 of Royapuram Zone, has been placed under suspension for his unsolicited proposal to a woman, who was working as a temporary employee, as part of the door-to-door survey initiative.

Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said that the engineer has been suspended based on preliminary evidences. “Apropos to suspension, due enquiry will follow,” he said. A senior corporation official said that an enquiry was immediately launched after the officials got a message about the issue.

The staff, who have been working from April, used to take temperatures and oxygen levels of residents in the streets she is assigned.