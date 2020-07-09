STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police station debris dumped in CRZ

In a gross violation of environmental norms, tonnes of construction waste was dumped in a notified turtle nesting area in Marina beach.

The debris from demolition of D5 Marina police station | ashwin prasath

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a gross violation of environmental norms, tonnes of construction waste was dumped in a notified turtle nesting area in Marina beach. The material is debris of the D5 Marina police station, which was demolished to make way for a new building.

Saravanan Kasi, coastal rights and fishermen activist, told Express that work on construction of the new police station began last week and workers were directed to dump all the waste including big stones, gravel etc., in the Marina beach near Light House. The area where the debris is being dumped falls under CRZ 1(A) of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification, which is an ecologically sensitive area and activities like dumping of construction waste is strictly prohibited.

A police officer attached with the D5 station said the old building was demolished about two years ago and the work on the new building has just commenced. “The old debris at the site was cleared and dumped on the roadside near Marina Light House,” the officer said.

When the matter was brought to the notice of J Ravikumar, Zone 9 officer of Chennai Corporation, he said he immediately directed the authorities concerned for making all necessary arrangements for its removal.
It is also alleged that mandatory CRZ clearance has not been obtained for the police station construction.
Jayanti Murali, director, Department of Environment, said she would look into the matter and suitable action will be taken.

