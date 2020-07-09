STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tapping the web to tune into folk songs and music

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was 2012. The music album of the movie, Kumki, released and I suddenly became ‘Soi Soi’ Magizhini. The song played in every nook and cranny of the state. The drum beats and my voice blared through speakers during festivals and functions. Little did I know that my debut into the world of playback singing would be so dreamy. I was invited to judge events and as a guest to functions.

More than the money or fame, to me, it was the recognition that we, folk artistes received, which meant the world. But now, eight years later, we are back to square one,” shares Magizhini, folk artiste, who along with her husband, Manimaran, a parai artiste runs the Buddhar Kalai Kuzhu. In the past three months, due to the virus and inevitable lockdown, like traditional folk artistes across the state and country, Magizhini and her family have been affected. “In the initial days, we wanted to keep the positivity and hope afloat. So, we hosted live videos on Facebook, played the parai and sang songs that focused on social issues. We received a very good response,” shares the singer.

Now, the singer-cum-performer has forayed into the world of online teaching with her folk music classes. “We wanted to take the folk arts to different corners of the world and realised that the best way to do that now was to tap technological resources. So, I decided to conduct online classes. I will be teaching different kinds of songs, twice a week,” says Magizhini, who hails from Malaipuram in Kanchipuram district. “Growing up in an agrarian family, I never required any formal training in music. My mother used to sing while she worked in the fields and that’s how I learned most songs.

I am so grateful for being blessed with this talent,” she adds.With cultural shows cancelled and performances indefinitely postponed, one would think that the artiste would perhaps charge a huge fee for the classes to sustain her livelihood and care for her ilk. But Magizini proves us otherwise. “In other online classes, students are usually asked to transfer the fee first and then join the classes. Here, we conduct the classes and ask the student to pay us a nominal amount of `50 (for one class).

If the student is someone who can afford to pay more, they can, if they are willing to. Despite the hardships, our aim remains to spread our art and its nuances rather than capitalise on it. Especially during such a time, when art can help heal people. We want to make our art affordable to anyone and everyone. But the only setback is that not everyone has a smartphone. Accessibility is an issue,” she points out.
In May and June, the troupe has performed online for a few renowned organisations and been paid anything between Rs 3,000 and Rs 6,000 — less than a quarter of what artistes of other genres get paid. But Manimaran says that “It doesn’t bother him.” “Every penny is earned.

So if I get even Rs 50 paise for the work I do, I will be grateful. Ozhachu vandha kasu (It is hard-earned money). Who knows, maybe these organisations could only afford so much. Having said that, not all folk artistes have the luxury of owning a smartphone or accessing the Internet. Through these classes, we also want to start conversations about the art and the plight of the artistes,” says Manimaran, who has been conducting virtual parai classes for a handful of students. To register, call: 7708776653

In session
As part of her classes, Magizhini will be teaching a range of songs — including kadal paatu, kadhai paatu, thalattu paatu, malai paatu, kadhal paatu and gaana paatu. “It will be a 30-minute session, focusing on different aspects of singing,” she explains.

