Velumani reviews Corporation, Metro Water projects

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani on Wednesday reviewed various projects by the Chennai Corporation and the Metro Water Board, which are currently on hold due to the pandemic. In a meeting held at the Secretariat, the minister reviewed the projects under Smart City Mission, road-laying projects under the TURIP and AMRUT scheme, NABARD-funded projects and other projects on flyover construction and waterbody desilting.

In the wake of the upcoming monsoon, the minister also told the officials to begin rainwater-harvesting projects immediately and finish it by September. He announced that the city’s positivity rate has come down drastically due to containment efforts and the civic body must ensure it is sustained. “Chennai’s positivity rate on July 7 plummeted to 11.87 % while total positivity rate has come down from 24.2 % in June to 18.2 % in July,” he said.