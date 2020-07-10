Ecstasy pills seized, 2 detained

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Air Customs detained two persons and seized foreign postal parcels from The Netherlands containing ecstasy pills, according to CAC commissioner Rajan Chaudhary. Chaudhary said based on a tip-off, two parcels in the foreign post office were examined.

The first one contained 490 green pills suspected to be MDMA. The second one had 50 orange pills known as ‘Lamborghini’. The parcels were addressed to two persons in Chennai and searches were carried out at the addresses and they were detained.