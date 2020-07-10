Home-alone elderly man missing for 40 days

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A sexagenarian, who left his home 40 days back to run an errand, has gone missing. His sons, living in Dubai and Bengaluru, are worried, and have no clue about his whereabouts. VS Subramanian (63) was living alone in Rajaji Street of Chromepet.

“He was staying with me in Dubai, and returned to Chennai in December last year to run some errands,” says his elder son Balaji over phone from Dubai. “He was supposed to return to Dubai in March, but it got delayed due to the lockdown.” Karthik Narayanan, the second son, says both he and his brother used to call their dad every day to check on him.

“He left from home on May 29, to run some errand, and has been missing since. I called him in the night and there was no answer. I sent my friend over to the house to check on him, and found out that he had left his phone behind.” Karthik managed to reach Chennai on May 31, and lodged a complaint with the Chitlapakkam police station.

He stayed in Chennai for three weeks and went around looking for his dad, unsuccessfully. After looking through CCTV visuals, police found the man walking towards the main road from his house at around 11.37am on May 29.

Most other CCTV cameras installed on the main road are not functional, and hence they did not get a breakthrough. “We immediately set up a team to locate the elderly person, and have alerted all police stations to check for him during patrolling. The brothers have sought the help of public. Anyone who has information can contact 9976509139/9677374393.