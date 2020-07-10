Penny wise in a pandemic

Anushree Madhavan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After travelling the globe and disrupting lives everywhere, when the coronavirus landed in India, a huge chunk of the population became financially vulnerable. Many offices tentatively closed their doors, asking employees to work from home. Then came the pay cut. Sooner than later, several others were asked to go on leave-without-pay. Some others were even bid adieu. In the midst of this chaos, we had no choice but to immediately shift our focus on the health of our wealth.

Paying rent, stocking up on groceries and provisions, saving for planned and unplanned expenditure now seem more like a task that we are exercising carefully and anxiously. We realise that our pillars of income, spending, saving and investing are perhaps no more a thing of splendour, as we confront questions about personal finance, after the onslaught of COVID-19. Lavanya Mohan, blogger at Pennmoney.com and a chartered accountant, and V Balachander, founder partner, Bala & Venkat Management Consultants share some calming tips to ensure we make the most of this unbelievable, ever-extending pause.

Save More

This might be the most obvious but also the most challenging, with pay cuts. But if you’re still getting a salary, scrimqap as much as you can by cutting down on lifestyle expenses like subscriptions, ordering in food etc. Don’t lock in funds though — keep your money in the bank until things seem like they’re coming back to normal (which they aren’t right now).

Budget

To analyse your budget you need to realise your spending habits. Have a budget for every category of expense like eating out, groceries, transportation, children’s education, leisure travel, medical and personal care etc. Try to spend within the budget for each category and if the budget is exhausted, try to postpone the spending in that category to the extent possible.

purpose

Save with a purpose, for buying your own house, children’s higher education, medical emergencies, retirement plan.

auto-save

Pay your insurance policy every month or every quarter, start a

Recurring Deposit and give standing instructions to the bank for auto-debit every month. Likewise start Structured Investment Plan (SIP) in equity, debt, mutual funds etc.

No debt

Try not to get into debt. These are hard times but try your best to minimise debt, especially credit card debt. Credit cards can charge anywhere between 15-25% per annum in interest and it can accumulate really quickly before you know it. If you do have loans, evaluate the ways that you can prioritise debt simply because the interest that piles up on delayed debt can be crippling.

Multiple income

It never hurts to have multiple pay cheques. Although it’s harder than before to break into the freelance market, it can be easy if you take the time to invest in what you want to. Pick up skills from the Internet based on what you’re interested in and set up a side hustle.

Avoid risks

If you haven’t invested in stock markets, now isn’t the time. If you already have investments, then you can re-evaluate and maybe exit if necessary but do not enter. Opt for safe choices like Fixed Deposits/Recurring Deposits etc. Recurring Deposits is the easiest and most effective way of saving periodically, say, daily, weekly or monthly.

Don’t borrow money or take loans for personal use which come at a very high rate of interest.

Small Savings

Opt for Bank Savings Account and Term Deposits which is secured. Go for small savings in Post Office Term Deposits, Kisan Vikas Patra and National Savings Certificate for liquidity.

Invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds instead of purchasing gold jewellery and ornaments to avoid loss of value addition/making charges at the time of purchase and sale of gold ornaments.

Get a Medical Insurance Policy to cover unforeseen hospitalisation expenses.

Get the benefit of reducing your income tax by saving wisely in PPF and NPF.

Pay your EMI regularly to avoid late fees and additional finance charges for default and additional interest burden on delayed payment of EMI.

Get a Life Insurance Policy at an early age to get higher risk coverage.

Cut cost

Don’t buy branded apparels for your daily use and fancy clothing.

Don’t buy electronic gadgets which become a dead investment with no returns.

Don’t buy expensive mobiles and accessories which become outdated within a year or two.

Don’t buy costly cars which result in depreciation of the asset very soon and has a lot of overheads in maintaining it.