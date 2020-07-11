STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

A taste of tradition

Conversations can be enlightening, exciting and engaging. In the past few months, there have been plenty of them happening on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Published: 11th July 2020 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Conversations can be enlightening, exciting and engaging. In the past few months, there have been plenty of them happening on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. While most of these live sessions are targeted at young adults, Alserv, a technology-powered assisted living services provider, introduced its weekly interactive talk series called The Ever Last in June, especially for the elderly. Atul Jagadish, co-founder of Alserv, narrates the intention behind this initiative.

“Event spaces are closed and all of us have been confined to our homes since March. We wanted to step up and offer a meaningful experience to our customers, most of whom are the elderly; for them this is a new way of consuming entertainment. So far, we’ve chosen topics such as revisiting Tamizh classics, the pursuit of fulfillment, fitness and beyond, nostalgia melodies, and Carnatic rhythms, which appeal to audience of all age groups. We have programmes lined up until August,” he says.

Alserv’s session today (July 11), ‘Puliogare for the Soul’, will be a freeflowing conversation with food raconteur Rakesh Raghunathan on traditional cuisine, culture and music. Giving us a sneak peek into his agenda for the day, Rakesh says, “From temple prasadam to indigenous food, I will be sharing my travelling experiences to document different kinds of food, culture and art. It would be more like presenting old wine in a new bottle.” His talk will have a thematic presentation of tribal food and cuisines from regions such as Thanjavur, Udupi and Chettinad.

“I will weave in culinary history to make it interesting. In the past, I’ve had elderly folks come to me and say how they have never articulated food for themselves or pondered over the intricacies behind cooking techniques. The food they’ve been making has so many values. It’s going to be an eye-opener on traditional food,” he reveals. This lockdown has brought little to no difference to Rakesh’s busy schedule. Three months back, he premiered a series called Rakesh Udan on his YouTube channel and Facebook page (under the name Rakesh Raghunathan), where he shared a few recipes from his kitchen.

Besides this, he is doing a web series called Ammavum Nannum with his mother Rama Raghunathan on his YouTube channel and Facebook page, where they share recipes from his childhood. Apart from this, he had a live conversation with chef Kunal Kapur a couple of weeks ago on his Instagram page about their mutual love for food and tracing culinary history of cuisines from different regions. “I had done a Zoom conversation for a Belgium-based organisation on food and tradition for a nuanced audience.

I was also a part of a Luxembourg-based radio show for Mother’s Day this year. I’m currently working on a book that might be ready by the year-end. I am also working on another production on unsung heroes from remote villages in south Indian states where I will be documenting the region’s culinary history. As much as I miss travelling, I’ve also been able to complete so much of piled up work during this time,” he signs off. The talk will be held today at 5 pm on Alserv’s Facebook and YouTube page.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp