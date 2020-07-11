A taste of tradition

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Conversations can be enlightening, exciting and engaging. In the past few months, there have been plenty of them happening on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. While most of these live sessions are targeted at young adults, Alserv, a technology-powered assisted living services provider, introduced its weekly interactive talk series called The Ever Last in June, especially for the elderly. Atul Jagadish, co-founder of Alserv, narrates the intention behind this initiative.

“Event spaces are closed and all of us have been confined to our homes since March. We wanted to step up and offer a meaningful experience to our customers, most of whom are the elderly; for them this is a new way of consuming entertainment. So far, we’ve chosen topics such as revisiting Tamizh classics, the pursuit of fulfillment, fitness and beyond, nostalgia melodies, and Carnatic rhythms, which appeal to audience of all age groups. We have programmes lined up until August,” he says.

Alserv’s session today (July 11), ‘Puliogare for the Soul’, will be a freeflowing conversation with food raconteur Rakesh Raghunathan on traditional cuisine, culture and music. Giving us a sneak peek into his agenda for the day, Rakesh says, “From temple prasadam to indigenous food, I will be sharing my travelling experiences to document different kinds of food, culture and art. It would be more like presenting old wine in a new bottle.” His talk will have a thematic presentation of tribal food and cuisines from regions such as Thanjavur, Udupi and Chettinad.

“I will weave in culinary history to make it interesting. In the past, I’ve had elderly folks come to me and say how they have never articulated food for themselves or pondered over the intricacies behind cooking techniques. The food they’ve been making has so many values. It’s going to be an eye-opener on traditional food,” he reveals. This lockdown has brought little to no difference to Rakesh’s busy schedule. Three months back, he premiered a series called Rakesh Udan on his YouTube channel and Facebook page (under the name Rakesh Raghunathan), where he shared a few recipes from his kitchen.

Besides this, he is doing a web series called Ammavum Nannum with his mother Rama Raghunathan on his YouTube channel and Facebook page, where they share recipes from his childhood. Apart from this, he had a live conversation with chef Kunal Kapur a couple of weeks ago on his Instagram page about their mutual love for food and tracing culinary history of cuisines from different regions. “I had done a Zoom conversation for a Belgium-based organisation on food and tradition for a nuanced audience.

I was also a part of a Luxembourg-based radio show for Mother’s Day this year. I’m currently working on a book that might be ready by the year-end. I am also working on another production on unsung heroes from remote villages in south Indian states where I will be documenting the region’s culinary history. As much as I miss travelling, I’ve also been able to complete so much of piled up work during this time,” he signs off. The talk will be held today at 5 pm on Alserv’s Facebook and YouTube page.