IT/ITeS firms can work with 50 per cent staff strength

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Friday allowed Information Technology/IT-enabled Services companies located within the jurisdiction of Greater Chennai Police limits to work with 50 per cent employee strength from July 13, subject to the condition that 90 per cent of staff use company-arranged common transport facilities.

However, the government urged the companies to encourage their employees to work from home. An official release on Friday said the decision came after representatives from companies brought to the notice of the government the difficulties they faced with the present restrictions.

The earlier notification said, “IT/ITeS are permitted to operate with company-provided transport at 50 per cent strength subject to a maximum of 80 persons.” However, on Thursday, the government said the above companies are permitted to operate with company-provided transport at a maximum of 10 per cent strength.