Planting a change with pen and paper

Anushree Madhavan

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as we try to make peace with the summer of 2020, thanks to a virus that has been sweeping through the world, we are yet to erase the memories of summer of 2019. Our check dams were running below the normal level, lakes had dried up, and on most days, getting two buckets of water was a matter of luxury, at least in the privileged neighbourhoods. While we were all focussed on the problem, Shantanu Pratap Singh was busy creating a solution. In June last year, this Allahabad-based BTech student from SRM Institute of Science and Technology gave birth to The Sagez — a platform for seed papers.

Sowing seeds

Working determinedly, in his reserach, Shantanu found that if a vendor sells 10,000 seed papers and even 10 per cent of them were planted, it could impact the environment greatly. “Planting trees is the solution to end water scarcity. We all know that afforestation can reduce soil erosion and increase the water table,” says Shantanu. The Sagez was born out of this sheer determination. Shantanu’s idea was simple — use the seed paper and send it back to earth by planting it. While the brand was launched in June 2019, the first sales happened at NIT Trichy’s Festember in October 2019.

To ensure his message was heard, he also gave seed papers to artists for feedback. It took six months for research and development to bring out better versions of the product. “My idea was to create a large impact and do mass production of the products. As a brand, we also got in touch with agricultural universities and paper manufacturers to know more about what will work well in the long-run,” says the 21-year-old. After the initial success and feedback, Shantanu and his team took the next step to include seed pens and pencils in their product list. All the merchandise is made of recycled paper. While the pens and pencils have a seed embedded at the far end of the writing instrument, their brand of recycled paper is filled with seeds too. Using this seed paper, they also produce other stationery goodies like bookmarks, envelopes and postcards.

Mindful effort

Initially, Shantanu used seven varieties of seeds like sunflower and chilli in the paper products. But now he has limited them to basil, wildflower, marigold and mix vegetable. “The kind of seeds to be used in these paper products depends on certain parameters. We need to know how much pressure the seeds can bear when they are being embedded on paper, the shelf life of the seeds because some tend to lose their germination properties, and how they react when they come in contact with moisture. Based on all these, I rounded in on the four variants,” he explains. The pens and pencils have more than 15 seed varieties including carrot, cucumber, chilli, tomato and onion.

Taking the green message to a global audience, The Sagez has collaborated with various companies in the Netherlands and London to promote their products. “For a company called Fashion For Good in Netherlands, we made seed paper ID cards. These collaborations have shown that the seeds work well in all terrains and weather conditions,” he shares. The team also struck a deal with a company in Germany, but the pandemic-induced lockdown has put to a halt to their plans. With their current manufacturing set-up in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, the bootstrapped company plans to have a base in Chennai or Bengaluru in six months, once the pandemic exits.

“Finding manufacturers and managing funds was difficult initially. With time, we met people who have sustainability goals join our journey and our brand grew. Now we have three full-time employees and four interns, working from remote locations,” elaborates Shantanu, the CEO and founder of the company. The lockdown has not been easy on this eco-start-up as their shipping has been impacted, and the team is subjected to the wrath of their customers. “We understand the clients’ frustration. Shipping within India will begin soon. In the meantime, we have made our social media presence stronger and have started taking pre-orders.

We have also collaborated with Amazon to sell our products through the e-commerce site,” he reveals. The crisis, however, has not dampened his spirit. Shantanu wants to promote the concept of seed papers and pens in schools, colleges and corporate by collaborating with them. “We are motivating people through our Instagram page to post pictures of their plants so that others are encouraged too. The germination is 70-80 per cent effective. I also have a small garden full of plants planted from these papers,” he shares. Eco solutions can be costly, agrees Shantanu, but for a better, greener future, we have to pay a price —and what better way than to invest on nature? For details, visit Instagram page: TheSagez or mail to: thesagezteam@gmail.com