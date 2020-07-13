Banks in Chennai asked to suspend non-essential operations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: People need not go to banks for non-essential services and must make use of technology for the services possible, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash told reporters on Sunday. “We have asked banks in the city to suspend non-essential services like updating passbooks.

Small withdrawals can be made through ATMs. People shall go to banks only when it is absolutely necessary” he said. Over 1,500 banks and their branches are to be operating in the city.

He also said that all shops that violate operational guidelines like enforcement of physical distancing and wearing of masks will be placed under lock and sealed. “The aim is not to close down the shops. This is for the greater good. We have set up 32 market management committees to monitor 81 markets in the city,” he said. The usage of masks in the city is about 70-80%.

However, youngsters should refrain from thinking that they are immune to the virus, he added. In the past one month, around 7.67 lakh people have been brought into the quarantine cycle, of which, around 2.87 lakh people have completed their 14-day quarantine, he noted