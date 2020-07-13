Gun culture has become DMK’s identity: Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Sunday said ‘gun culture’ has become the identity of DMK, referring to the alleged involvement of DMK MLA L Idhayavarman in a gun-firing incident. The minister took a jibe at the opposition party, saying that its members have been involved in such incidents and said the DMK partymen were involved in land-grabbing when the party was in power in 2006 to 2011.

Speaking to reporters, Jayakumar said, “It shows the DMK has now moved towards gun culture. They grabbed lands even from the poor during the 2006-2011 DMK regime and the grabbed lands were retrieved after then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa assumed power.” He said people can approach the courts or district administration over any issue. Taking law into their hands is not acceptable.

Speaking about the measures being taken to contain Covid, Jayakumar said, “To contain the spread of Covid in the districts, the Chief Minister has deployed IAS officers as monitoring officers. And they are taking appropriate measures after taking account of the situation.” Detailing the micro-finance loan recovery issues in Delta districts, the minister said, “To discuss the issues, the Chief Minister has already conducted a high-level meeting with bankers and others at the secretariat.

People can bring to the attention of the state government any loan-related issue. Various benefits have been given to delta districts. The government will take action if people alert officials and the government and won’t hesitate to take the issue to the higher authorities of the firms (micro financers) and the Union government.”