Lighthearted in lockdown

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

A vast expanse of golden sunflowers against the backdrop of white cloud tufts sit prettily on a miniature canvas painting. A playful monkey with a smiling face peeps out of a bush in a sketchbook. Snow-clad mountains stand mighty beside a river stream with a rainbow in the backdrop. Nature breathes in myriad ways in Kaashika Mascarnaz’s artwork. When the world around her was getting more and more unrecognisable, the 16-year-old artist sought solace in her creative pursuit and the results speak for themselves. Stuck at home during the lockdown, it was a reprieve from listlessness too.

“I befriended my paintbrush more than ever. Besides online classes, art has consumed most of my leisure time. I have completed 50 sketches on different mediums such as miniature canvas, CDs, recycled glass bottles, and old leather purses. I paint when I’m sad, happy, or anxious as art calms me down like nothing else,” shares Kaashika, who has been painting since the age of three. The artist — a class-11 student at Sri Sankara Senior Secondary School, Adyar — takes inspiration from nature, landscape, and animals; the beach is her latest addiction.

She worships the works of Renaissance artists such as Leonardo Da Vinci and Michelangelo; of the contemporary ones, her favourite happens to be Keshav Rathnavel (Keshrt on Instagram.) “Instagram is flooded with many young and aspiring artists who are dedicated. They regularly post their works and also collaborate with fellow artists for projects. There’s so much that you can learn from each other on social media. I particularly follow the work of Bob Ross on YouTube. Although he is no more, his paintings and You- Tube tutorials can be great stress busters for any artist,” she says.

Kaashika loves to experiment with acrylic, gouache, oil paints, watercolours, and colour pencils. A single piece takes anywhere between a few minutes to an hour to complete, depending on the size of the medium. “I have completed the foundation, basic, intermediate, and advanced levels in creative drawing at Globalart school. I haven’t been able to attend art classes on Zoom as I couldn’t get some supplies. However, this lockdown gave me the time and allowed me to develop as an artist. I haven’t found my style yet but I know that I’m in the right path,” narrates Kaashika, who has showcased her skills at various projects and competitions in school. In 2018, she painted a wall in her school for the Environment Foundation of India, as part of their initiative to spread awareness on industrial pollution and how marshlands get destroyed by building constructions.

“I always got the opportunity to speak about social issues through my art. I think every artist has an important role in society. Someday, even I want to display my work in an art flea market. I do not have plans of taking the professional route with art because that would involve working under pressure. I want to carry it with me throughout my life as a hobby. It can be a wonderful medium to channel your creativity,” says Kaashika, who wants to be a civil servant. For details, Instagram page: artbyukm_