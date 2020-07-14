STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Cases drop in Chennai, but death rate a concern

Former director of Public Health Dr K Kolandasamy suggests permitting clinics and smaller hospitals to completely resume operations, so that the burden on other hospitals is reduced.

Published: 14th July 2020 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

The OMR Express

The OMR Express way in Chennai wears a deserted look as Sundays, as per government guidelines, are complete lockdown days | Ashwin Prasath

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as there is a sight decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in the city now, the death rate has been on the rise. Around 30 per cent — 365 people - of Chennai’s total death count - 1,253 — was reported between July 1 and 12.

Sources say close to 30 per cent of the deceased patients were ‘last-minute’ admissions to hospitals, and around 45 per cent did not survive over two days after admission.

Public health experts attribute the climbing death rate to the severity of the spread and the increased burden on healthcare facilities. Infectious diseases specialist at Apollo Hospitals Dr Ram Gopalakrishnan said that the high death rate is due to the rise in the number of symptomatic and severe patients. “Another reason is the lack of facilities to treat so many patients. Even enough well-trained doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals are not available to deal with the case load. There’s no point in having ventilators ready without staff who know how to use them,’’ he pointed out.

Dr Gopalakrishnan also hinted at improper treatment of patients at several smaller hospitals. “When the patient’s condition gets critical, they refer him or her to a bigger hospital,” he added.

Former director of Public Health Dr K Kolandasamy suggests permitting clinics and smaller hospitals to completely resume operations, so that the burden on other hospitals is reduced. “The government could strictly advise all doctors to refer patients for Covid tests if their symptoms don’t recede after a few days. Allowing local clinics to take Covid tests is another way to go. Ultimately, the mortality rate depends on how much we are successful in insulating our elderly population,” Dr Kolandasamy concluded. It is not easy to assess whether a patient is brought in early or late, Nodal Officer for Covid-19 treatment at Stanley Hospital Dr A Ravi said. “With more Covid care centres coming up, the number of admissions to Stanley Hospital has slightly decreased. Mostly, critical cases are referred to our hospital now,” he added.

Omandurar GH Dean Dr R Jayanthi also said that the number of admissions to their hospital has slightly reduced lately, and most of the referred patients were in critical condition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp