Unboxing talent

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: People are making a career in beatboxing in the US, Australia and the UK. It’s a different scene. To make it a career in India is a ride. But I believe it’s possible...we have to make it happen!” announces Rajkamal aka Raka Vee, a popular city-based beatboxer and founder of BBX India (a first-of-its-kind forum dedicated to Indian beatboxers), in the recently released documentary film trailer — Esh.

Shot by filmmaker and cinematographer Praveen Kumar Raja, the documentary chronicles the steadily rising beatboxing scene in the country and the lives of young artists who worship this art form. “Raj and I are former collegemates. We were not friends back in the day. We were just two youngsters in an engineering college, treading a similar path — trying to follow our passion. After college, we were only connected through social media. Raj went on to pursue dance and beatboxing while juggling a conventional career, and I was busy learning the nuances of filmmaking and scriptwriting. After almost six years, when we reconnected in 2018, Raj had quit his job to pursue beatboxing full-time and I, after a few years of working as an assistant in films, had ventured into crafting independent documentary films. Together, we felt like we had a purpose,” shares Praveen, who has assisted in films including, Enai Noki Paayum Thota and Dhruva Natchathiram (unreleased) and Auto Shankar (Web series).

Raj’s dream was to roll out a visual capsule that would showcase the vibrant culture of beatboxing. With the abstract idea turning into a concrete plan, Praveen became an integral part of it, helping Raj give it a dimension, through his lens.

“Until 2016, we had to explain what beatboxing was to the uninitiated but now, because of films like Gully Boy, there is a basic awareness. But we have a long way to go,” says Raj.

He has performed in over 100 shows till date, conducting beatboxing classes, championships, and making the art form accessible to budding beatboxers.

“A documentary seemed like the best option, and perhaps the first step. That’s how the idea to create a visual narrative was conceived. I reached out to Praveen with the idea and almost two years later, here we are!” explains the artiste, who has been practising beatboxing since 2011.

The documentary was shot at Bengaluru during BBX India’s Indian Beatbox Championship in 2018.

“For me, an outsider who has never really been exposed to the art, it was an exhilarating experience. The beatboxers were not only young but were energetic, vibrant and soulful! What I loved the most about the community? They are extremely supportive of each other. It doesn’t matter if you are a newbie, they will offer you their help, guidance and support. As a filmmaker, these experiences put my thoughts and artistic process in perspective,” explains Praveen, who was earlier the cinematographer for a crowd-funded documentary project — ‘Patterns of Life - Prana’.

A bootstrapped initiative by BBX India, the production of the documentary did face its share of financial crunches but serendipitously, help came its way. “When we started working on the project, it was just the two of us. But some creatives offered to help us with the music, poster design and whatnots! Now, our team has grown. In March, when the lockdown was announced, we began the editing process and it’s in the final stages now. The trailer has been well-received and we are considering different platforms to release the documentary. The release date will be announced soon,” says Praveen.

Talking about beatboxing as a viable career option, Raj points to a recent survey by BBX India and says, “It has the potential to become one. According to the poll, there are over 800 beatboxers in India, who consider themselves professional performers. They get paid at different scales for these performances. In Chennai, there are close to 150 beatboxers. The idea of the film is to educate people about the artform. We also want to break the misconception that beatboxing is an ‘artform from the West’. Beatboxing is about rhythm and vocal percussion, and we Indians have been tapping on this with Konakkal, an age-old classical vocal percussion technique for decades. So, we want to draw certain parallels, educate and enable artistes and enthusiasts,” says Raj.

Esh will release this month.

For details, visit Instagram page @bbxindia_official , @praveen_kumar_raja or visit Youtube channel BBXINDIA -BEATBOX INDIA

What is Esh?

 Esh is a common beatbox sound, a vocal snare. It was popularised by beatboxer Faya Braz as a way for beatboxers to say hello to each other.

 Rajkamal has also been training to create a Guinness World Record for the longest beatboxing marathon. “The aim is to clock 27-odd hours and beat the existing record.”